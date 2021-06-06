He has been creating ‘fashionista’ needs since 2007. No stylistic detail escapes the radar of Carmeron, a nickname behind which the woman who, according to her biography on social networks, knows the most about Zara in the world, hides her identity. Statement that is difficult to question when following the steps of one of the biggest trendsetters on the national scenel. She is responsible for people going to the Inditex flagship store only to get one of the already coveted colored paper bags or for the so-called ‘plague’ pieces (the ones you find on the street every two to three ) are a true epidemic.

His word is a mandate for the impressive network of faithful that he has woven without leaving Seville. “That the number of followers grows and they continue with me generates a feeling of responsibility: if they trust me, in my opinion, I have to be as sincere and transparent as possible,” he emphatically affirms to this newspaper. A fame to which he still does not get used to. “The truth is that it is hard for me to ‘believe it’, my life is very normal, I get up at 7 in the morning, I go to work, I pick up my children from extracurricular activities … although it may seem that my life is that of Carrie Bradshaw, it is the same as anyone’s “, reveals the journalist, which is specialized in the financial sector, where she has developed part of her career in the corporate communication area and part in the commercial area.

Nor does it have rooms full of clothes, instead of closets, like Carmen Lomana. “If only! I have a lot more clothes than I need, but over the years I have become more level-headed. In my younger years, I was sweeping! Which does not mean that if they let me I would take half Zara home with each visit. There was a time when he gave me for bags, one day I counted them and I was about 40 or 50 ». However, her fetish garment has always been dresses, “although lately I have joined the trousers movement.”

Between trends and clones



Thanks to his job as a journalist years ago, he was at the Inditex headquarters in Arteixo (A Coruña) on a press trip, where he had the opportunity to greet Pablo Isla. “It’s the closest I’ve been to the zarero throne!”, He narrates during a conversation in which he surprises when he says that he has not yet met Amancio Ortega. “From here I tell you that sometimes I could stop by your customer service!” for all the suggestions and doubts that he receives daily about the popular brand, which share space in his mailbox with questions, “some very complicated”, about the styles of famous or ‘influencers’, among which stand out Tamara Falcó, Sara Carbonero and Nuria Roca. “They generate a lot of expectation, and it is that at the moment they are the best showcase for any brand.”

Asked what she likes to do the most, she is clear: «I love detecting trends and seeing how time confirms them. Gingham plaid or hair clips … it’s so much fun! ” In what he can also boast of mastery is in the hunt for clones -parts made by low-cost brands very similar to those of luxury firms-, in fact it was one of the most characteristic sections of the blog with which he started fourteen ago years and that launched her to fame, ‘Devil wears Zara’ (The devil wears Zara), «When magazines only talked about the big brands and it was unthinkable that Zara or Mango clothes would appear in a Vogue or Elle editorial, as they do now». Publications where Carmeron is already an indispensable figure.