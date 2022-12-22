Caracas (AFP) – “We rented a jet ski, we went to Barú beach and executed”: the Venezuelan Minister of the Interior, Remigio Ceballos, shared a video on Thursday in which one of the alleged hit men who murdered the Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, appears confessing their participation in the crime.

“I took 8,000 dollars and I came to Venezuela,” added the suspect, Gabriel Carlos Luis Salinas Mendoza, a Venezuelan national, arrested in Caracas on Tuesday afternoon, according to Ceballos.

Colombian authorities had announced the capture on Wednesday.

There was “a request from Interpol, blue alert,” which obliges the authorities to inform other countries about the location of the individual, Ceballos said in an announcement to the press.

“This person is also being required by the” Colombian prosecutor’s office and “we were able to verify that this individual belongs to the international criminal structure in the case of this Paraguayan prosecutor”, killed in front of his pregnant wife on May 10, 2022 on the island of Barú, near Cartagena.

Salinas is accused of driving the jet ski in which the gunman who killed the 45-year-old prosecutor, specialized in organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering and financing of terrorism, was traveling.

Ceballos released a video in which the suspect, who has already served a sentence in Venezuela for kidnapping and homicide, allegedly acknowledges his participation in the crime.

“While in Medellín, at a motopiruetas event, I met Francisco Correa, alias ‘El Monín’, where he told me that a hitman had to be executed, I told him that if there was money, he said yes and told me gives orders to look for two more people,” Salinas says in the video.

“In Cartagena ‘Monín’ gives us the gun with which we were going to execute the hit man,” he continues. “‘El Guácala’ gets off, executes the prosecutor, gets on the motorcycle and we go, where they were waiting for us (…) to go to Medellín by land.”

“I grabbed 8,000 dollars and I came to Venezuela,” says the detainee.

Ceballos pointed out that Salinas will be tried in Venezuela since the law “exhaustively prohibits the extradition of Venezuelans,” as the Colombian police announced.

The investigation into the murder of Pecci has not yet found the masterminds of the crime. The United States offered a reward of 5 million dollars to those who provide information on those responsible.