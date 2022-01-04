The rescue of the dog mother and her 2 puppies: after so much suffering I am now safe

There are events that manage to warm our hearts, like the one that took place last December 26th, to Detroit. A Police officer has saved his life of a dog mom and his 2 puppies. They had been abandoned in a cottage and the little girl was doing everything to keep her children safe.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Similar episodes really are heartbreaking. This is because they show us once again that abandonment of animals is an increasingly widespread scourge, despite the fact that over the years thousands of associations have been born, which are trying to fight this phenomenon.

It all started on a day like any other for the agent Rogers. He was at work and doing the usual patrol tour.

At some point however, he received one call from a woman, who was warning him of the presence of the family on all fours in the cottage.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The lady wanted to alert the police, as she claimed the dog was fierce and she was afraid. Precisely for these words, the policeman went quickly to the place, to understand what he was happening.

When the mother dog saw the man arrive, she went right away towards him, but he didn’t want to attack him. He just needed to hear hers odor. He wanted to understand his intentions.

The rescue of the dog mom and her 2 puppies

The agent managed to conquer the confidence of the dog with some food. It was clear that he was standing bad, because she was thin, sad and in pain. He just wished he could donate a better future to his little ones.

The puppies, on the other hand, were inside the cottage, one on one mattress and the other remained stuck in one of the springs. The policeman worked a long time to succeed free him. Soon after, he took the entire family to the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue shelter.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Volunteers are now looking after these little dogs and are doing what they can to try to help them. Their mom is happy, perhaps because she understood that after so much suffering she too can have the happy ending that so much desires.