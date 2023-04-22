Mexico.- The federal deputy of Morena, Patricia Armendáriz, came out to justify herself after being exhibited insulting and yelling at indigenous people in the Selva Lacandona, Chiapas, whom he accused of demanding government handouts without seeking their “development.”

In a video posted on her Twitter account this Saturday, April 22, Paty Armendáriz confessed that she “went out of her mind” at the demands of the indigenous people, to whom she proposed to open ecotourism centers to protect the Lacandon Junglein order to “learn that they can receive much more money taking care of their jungle than cutting it down”.

“In the case of the Lacandones, it was the third session that we had in Las Guacamayas, Chiapas. They came and told me: ‘I don’t want an ecotourism center, I want you to give me money to start my own hotel,’ and that was the result of the third session, where I I honestly got out of my boxesmainly because I run a civil association that protects the jungle and the Lacandones, and there They claimed that I had an obligation to do things for them“, he exposed.

The morenista stressed that she has been giving the Mayan settlers money from their own “personal resources” to manage the projectbut “they keep asking for more“, unlike other communities in the area, which have presented their ecotourism projects.

Armendáriz acknowledged that he has “a very short fuse”, in reference to possible trouble controlling your angerand assured that he already apologized to the members of the indigenous community, but did not offer a public apology in his video.

“Obviously there is no justification for shouting, it is a personal problem that I have, I have a very short fuseobviously already I apologized and there is the written material where I apologized to them, and I explained to them that I had indeed given them personal resources to help them protect the jungle polygon,” the businesswoman concluded in her video.

Armendáriz’s insults

In the recording broadcast on social networks, the deputy from Morena is heard shouting and insulting the residents, warning them that “they are not going to give them anything.”

“They are not going to continue ‘sucking’ the government anymore, they are not going to give them anything! Either they present me with development programs for you or they’re going to go to hellI want to make it clear to you,” he yells as he hits the table with his hand.

At another time, he yells at one of the residents to shut up and points out that, unlike them, “Escudo Jaguar is asking for restaurants and hotels.”

When one of the community members reminds Patricia Armendáriz of her promise to take them to Mexico City to speak with the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the morenista explodes again and complains that she has been paying a lawyer with her own money. “I have a put# lawyer for you for two years paid by me!“, the legislator yelled at him.