Brazil.- A surgeon doctor died in the fight against Covid-19after getting infected doing his job in a hospital and, before dying, he left a last message that moved social network users, making clear the work of health personnel during the pandemic.

This is Lucas Augusto Pires, 32 years old, a neurosurgeon from Brazil, who had a bright future derived from his successful career in the area of ​​medicine, and his work had already led him to give conferences on his research and that he published in specialized magazines, however in the performance of his duty he ended up getting infected with Covid-19.

It was through his social networks, specifically on his Facebook account, that the doctor Lucas Augusto Pires made a publication on July 27, 2021, where he reported that his health condition had worsenedso he was going to the hospital for his care, even so he was in charge of making clear the love he felt for his work and what it meant to him, this message recently went viral.

“I am currently going to the ICU due to the worsening of my condition due to COVID-19. I will be incommunicado, but I thank my friends for their prayers, “he wrote on his social network.

The doctor had contracted Covid-19 in the performance of his medical work, after having treated a patient who did not know that he was positive for the virus and who ended up transmitting it to him during hospital care.

“I got infected doing what I love, taking care of my patients with love and dedication. I would do it again. I know that my God is above all things, that his ways and purposes are always just and perfect and that in the end everything contributes together for the good of those who love God, of those who are called according to his purpose. . Romans 8:28. Amen,” he added on his Facebook wall.

Shortly after making the publication, the neurosurgeon died of complications from Covid-19, ending dreams of traveling to the United States to prepare with his family, and leaving his children without a father.

His sister Gabriela declared to Clarín that they were optimistic about his state of health since he was a healthy man.

“This virus is very treacherous, he had never been hospitalized, he had no associated disease. He fought for life until the last minute. All of this scared us a lot,” he stated.