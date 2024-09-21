A man who was fired from his job In 2008, he told how started a successful business in the United States with which he can now earn six-figure profits. OR In 2008, he told howwith which he can now earn six-figure profits.

According to the criteria of

identified as Richard S, shared for Business Insiderthat, Weeks after starting a new job at Circuit City, he was fired as the electronics company filed for bankruptcy, noting that with the global financial crisis in full swing, job opportunities were scarce.

Richard, who is a single father, was facing serious financial difficulties. Your phone cell phone broke, but after finding one for a cheaper price on Craigslist, he resold it on eBay for a small profit. This action opened an unexpected door for him. He began buying and reselling phones like Sidekicks, iPhones and BlackBerrys.earning enough money to cover his family’s basic needs.

Although reselling electronics allowed him to survive, Richard soon realized that This category involved many inconveniencessuch as the need for testing and repairs.

So he decided shift your focus to clothing, a simpler option, without the need for complicated arrangements. She started selling clothes from her own wardrobe and soon realized the potential of the second-hand clothing marketThe first item he sold was a vintage Buffalo Bills jersey that sold out quickly.

Richard adapted his company’s strategy, Technsports, to focus on clothing from popular brands such as Nike, Lululemon and Ralph Laurenaffordable and in high demand, with an average acquisition cost of US$5 and an average sale of US$30. This allowed him to obtain a profit of US$20 per item, and by selling 14 items a day, he generated income of more than US$100,000 annuallyhe told the aforementioned media.

The opportunity that the pandemic found to have a business with 6-figure profits in the United States



As reported by Richard S. for Business Insider, during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many shops closedthe man took advantage of the recycling plants to buy wholesale clothes and expand your business.

Increased its inventory, grew to 50,000 items and hired employees to manage storage and shipping. In its best year, His eBay store generated $2.5 million in sales, with a monthly average of $157,000. In addition to his successful business, Richard S. has gained prominence on social media such as YouTube and Instagram, where he shares his business processes as well as advice for people who want to start this type of business.