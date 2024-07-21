Michigan, United States.- Former President Donald Trump said at a rally in Michigan that he got everything from Mexico when he served as U.S. president, including soldiers to protect the border.

Trump said that when he was US leader he had to pressure the country to obtain protection at the border.

“We did something very hard to Mexico when we were building the wall,” said the Republican candidate. “They have to give us 28,000 soldiers to protect us while we build the wall,” he said.

Trump said he was laughed at, but threatened to impose tariffs on vehicles entering the United States from Mexico.

“The gentleman representing the president (at the time Marcelo Ebrard) said: ‘I would like to discuss this with the president.’ And I replied: ‘You have five minutes because I have to go, I have something much more important to do,'” he said.

According to Trump, Ebrard would have returned and said: “Mr. President, we would love to give you soldiers to protect your wall, free of charge, of course.”

“They gave us everything I wanted, I got everything from Mexico,” Trump said.