God helps those who get up early is the ideal phrase for the protagonist of this viral video, which decided to model her Christmas outfit since 7ambut not only that, his suit drew too much attention along with their dance steps.

At Christmas time the city is conglomerated before shopping, between gifts and food for family and friends gatherings, but it is well known that there are those who leave everything to the last moment.

However, a boy went viral, as he decided to surprise everyone and enlist from head to toe from the very first hour despite the instructions his mother gave him.

The viral clip was shared by the account (@elpugaa), through the TikTok social network, before the images, the young man drew attention for his peculiar suit.

During the recording, the content creator mentioned that his mother did not want anyone to change so early on December 24 to receive Christmas.

But, the man did not pay attention, so he decided to surprise everyone with a suit very much in the style of the singer, Chalino Sánchez from 7am.

Thus, with his pointed brown boots, the young man showed his best dance steps, to show that since he woke up, he has energy for the party on December 24.

“Didn’t I raffle today, boss? Give me 10 pesos worth of tortillas to go to the tortillas, I just want to go burn the outfit, so the whole block can see that there’s something fine here”the young man pointed out.

Seeing the scene, Internet users were amused by the boy, since many feel identified by wearing a beautiful outfit on Christmas Eve and wearing it when going to the store for his mother’s orders.