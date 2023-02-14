PT National Board approved in the 2nd (13.feb) recommendation to summon the president of BC to explain interest rate
The president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said on Monday (13.Feb.2023) that he is willing to attend Congress spontaneously. The monetary authority has stated that it will “as many times as you need”.
“My job is to explain. This interest rate debate is valid. I will explain as many times as necessary, is the real interest rate in Brazil high? It is tall. It’s a legitimate societal issue and I’m willing to explain as many times as necessary.” declared during an interview with the program Living Wheelfrom the TV Cultura.
Campos Neto made the statement when asked about the decision of the National Directorate of the PT (Workers’ Party) to recommend that he be summoned to speak about the interest rate in the Chamber of Deputies.
The BC president also said there was a “confusion” on the Selic rate and interest: “We already had some movements in history in which the Selic falls, but if you make a fall without credibility, the impact is the opposite because the curve goes up and credit will become more expensive”.
“Misunderstanding”
Campos Neto said that there was a “misunderstanding” with the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in relation to the minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) published on February 1, 2023. The document states that there are still uncertainties in the public accounts.
the problem is “fixed”according to the monetary authority. “I think there was a problem with communication and with the minutes [do Copom]. There was an inconvenience in the statement that we would have had a slightly higher tone than expected and that we would not have taken into account a fiscal effort made”he said.
He also stated that “recognizes” the government’s effort to promote a fiscal adjustment. Again, he minimized the criticism received by Lula and allies.
“We recognize the efforts of Minister Fernando Haddad. I talked a lot with him and I understood that there was a misunderstanding with this statement “said the BC president.
Lula’s reviews
President Lula has spoken of reviewing the autonomy of the Central Bank, in force since 2021. According to the PT, the independence of the monetary authority can be reassessed after the end of Campos Neto’s mandate, in 2024.
“I want to know what the independence of the Central Bank was for. I will wait for this citizen [Campos Neto] tend his mandate to make an assessment of what the independent central bank meant”said Lula in an interview with TV network in the beginning of the month.
The Chief Executive blames the high interest rate on the BC’s independence. Lula’s criticism of Campos Neto has intensified since the release of Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) data, which defined to maintain the basic rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per annum.
The financial market had evaluated the minutes published by the committee as a truce between Lula and Campos Neto. But the repeated criticisms by the President of the Republic of the BC president dissolved the good evaluation.
“He owes explanations not to me, but he owes explanations to the National Congress, which nominated him. […] This citizen, nominated by the Senate, has the opportunity to mature, to think and to know how he is going to take care of this country “said Lula on Tuesday (Feb 7) at breakfast with media outlets considered to be “independent”.
PT’s directory approved in the 2nd (13.feb) a resolution that, among other things, supports and recommends calling Campos Neto to explain the interest rate. The final text of the resolution, which does not have a deadline to be voted on, will still be written by PT technicians.
