A truly heartbreaking episode happened last week in a hospital in Naples. Unfortunately one baby girl she lost her life during natural childbirth and her mother, destroyed by the loss suffered, wanted to publish a post on social media with words of great sadness and anger.

For the whole family this was to be a moment of joy and happiness. Mom Giulia she had prepared everything for the arrival of her baby Camila.

However, when she went to the hospital Villa Bethany of Naples, something really sad happened. The woman’s waters had broken and the doctors immediately did everything possible to help her. He had to deliver his baby through Natural childbirth.

But it was precisely during those hours that the unthinkable happened. From what they say in the hospital, an event has happened rare. The medical director Vincenzo Bottino said the baby died suddenly massive placental abruption.

Eventually they gave her a caesarean section, but the daughter died 24 hours later. The doctors could not help but confirm his death. Loss-broken mom wanted to present a complaint and also published a heartbreaking one post on social media.

Newborn died in childbirth: her mother’s post

Today I go home, with an empty stomach, a scar and a coffin. My house smells like pink, the drawers are full of her things that will never be worn. I broke my water, a physiological thing is known at 38 weeks, I run to the Bethany hospital, the pains have not arrived. The delivery was induced the following morning, but something went wrong. My baby’s heartbeat decelerated. I was in uterine hypertonicity. I could have lost my life with her and a mother knows what I thought. Many, many obstacles to natural childbirth. When does a birth still have to be complicated to intervene? Cami dies 24 hours after surgery.