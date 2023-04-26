I go back and change my life: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

This evening, Wednesday 26 April 2023, a 2015 comedy directed by Carlo Vanzina starring Raoul Bova will be broadcast in prime time. It is none other than the parody of the film Bis – Back to the past and lasts 90 minutes. Below we see what the plot is and who is part of the cast.

Plot

The plot of I go back and change my life tells of Marco Damiani, who has an apparently perfect marriage. He is married to a beautiful woman and a son was born from their love. Marco also has a good job and doesn’t think he has big problems in the world. That is until his wife wakes up one morning to inform him that she has another man and wants a divorce. For Marco it is an ice cold shower. His wife throws him out of the house and he finds himself at the door of his best friend, Claudio, asking for asylum. The two have known each other since school and one evening, while walking down the street, Marco reveals to him that if he could go back he would change everything. A car hits them and when they wake up they find themselves in the 90s, just before meeting the woman he later married.

I go back and change my life: the cast of the film

As already mentioned, the protagonist of I go back and change my life is Raoul Bova who plays Marco Damiani. Let’s see what are the actors and the characters that accompany it:

Raoul BovaMarco Damiani

Ricky MemphisClaudio Palmerini

Giulia Michelini: Giulia Borghini

Paola Minaccioni as Giuditta Palmerini

Max TortoraAldo Damiani

Michela Andreozzi as Patrizia Damiani

Emanuele Propizio: Gilberto Damiani

Augusto FornariLando Santini

Stefano Masciarelli as Leopoldo, Giulia’s father

Fiorenza Tessari: Franca, Giulia’s mother

Erika Di Rienzo as Titti, Giulia’s sister

Carlotta Badiali as Benny

Ludovica Bizzaglia: Betta

Alice Bellagamba: Daniela

Maria Pia Timo: Lalla

Carlo Luca De Ruggieri: Giorgio Mariotti

Fabiano Cutigni as Sandro Garbarino

David Sebasti: Garbarino when he grew up

Donatella Pompadour as Martha, Marco’s ex-wife

Mauro Serio: doctor

Orazio Stracuzzi: professor of mathematics

Mauro Marino: Italian teacher

Arturo Gambardella: waiter

Streaming and TV

Where to see I go back and change my life on live TV and live streaming? The film, as already mentioned, will be broadcast in prime time on Rai 1 on Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 21:25. To follow the live television it is necessary to tune into key 1 of the remote control. On the other hand, those who want to follow I go back and change my life in live streaming can access via desktop or app at RaiPlay. The service is free upon registration.