I go back and change my life: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1
This evening, Wednesday 26 April 2023, a 2015 comedy directed by Carlo Vanzina starring Raoul Bova will be broadcast in prime time. It is none other than the parody of the film Bis – Back to the past and lasts 90 minutes. Below we see what the plot is and who is part of the cast.
Plot
The plot of I go back and change my life tells of Marco Damiani, who has an apparently perfect marriage. He is married to a beautiful woman and a son was born from their love. Marco also has a good job and doesn’t think he has big problems in the world. That is until his wife wakes up one morning to inform him that she has another man and wants a divorce. For Marco it is an ice cold shower. His wife throws him out of the house and he finds himself at the door of his best friend, Claudio, asking for asylum. The two have known each other since school and one evening, while walking down the street, Marco reveals to him that if he could go back he would change everything. A car hits them and when they wake up they find themselves in the 90s, just before meeting the woman he later married.
I go back and change my life: the cast of the film
As already mentioned, the protagonist of I go back and change my life is Raoul Bova who plays Marco Damiani. Let’s see what are the actors and the characters that accompany it:
- Raoul BovaMarco Damiani
- Ricky MemphisClaudio Palmerini
- Giulia Michelini: Giulia Borghini
- Paola Minaccioni as Giuditta Palmerini
- Max TortoraAldo Damiani
- Michela Andreozzi as Patrizia Damiani
- Emanuele Propizio: Gilberto Damiani
- Augusto FornariLando Santini
- Stefano Masciarelli as Leopoldo, Giulia’s father
- Fiorenza Tessari: Franca, Giulia’s mother
- Erika Di Rienzo as Titti, Giulia’s sister
- Carlotta Badiali as Benny
- Ludovica Bizzaglia: Betta
- Alice Bellagamba: Daniela
- Maria Pia Timo: Lalla
- Carlo Luca De Ruggieri: Giorgio Mariotti
- Fabiano Cutigni as Sandro Garbarino
- David Sebasti: Garbarino when he grew up
- Donatella Pompadour as Martha, Marco’s ex-wife
- Mauro Serio: doctor
- Orazio Stracuzzi: professor of mathematics
- Mauro Marino: Italian teacher
- Arturo Gambardella: waiter
Streaming and TV
Where to see I go back and change my life on live TV and live streaming? The film, as already mentioned, will be broadcast in prime time on Rai 1 on Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 21:25. To follow the live television it is necessary to tune into key 1 of the remote control. On the other hand, those who want to follow I go back and change my life in live streaming can access via desktop or app at RaiPlay. The service is free upon registration.
