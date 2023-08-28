If it is true that one always returns to where one enjoyed oneself, the long-awaited return to New York should cause Novak Djokovic more than one concern. Last year, he watched the US Open on TV because US entry rules required the Covid vaccine which he never had administered. Therefore, his last match against Arthur Ashe remains the 2021 final lost against Medvedev, the worst defeat of his career and a painful wound that will accompany him for life: in fact, that day the dream of conquering the Grand Slam and of thus sweeping away any discussion of the greatest ever.