The issue of Bollywood nepotism has been in the limelight for the past few days. Sylabs are expressing their views on this and now veteran actor Sunil Shetty has spoken on the Nepetism Debate. Along with this, he revealed how it affects him when his children Ahaan and Athiya are named.

Sunil Shetty said – Every child has the right to fulfill his dream

Sunil Shetty recently revealed in an interview that he feels upset when Athiya or Ahaan’s name comes up during the nepotism debate. Not only this, Sunil Shetty also said that every child has the right to fulfill his dreams and he also advised other parents to allow their children to fulfill their wishes.

Sunil Shetty said this on Athiya’s film

Sunil Shetty talked about Athiya’s last release film ‘Motichur Chaknachoor’ and said that it was not a very big film but she chose this project because she wanted to do it. Athiya’s work was praised in this film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in the film ‘Motichur Chaknachur’.

Ahan and Athiya’s film career

Athiya Shetty may have done three films in the industry but she has impressed the audience with her superb acting and has managed to make her place. Meanwhile, Ahaan is all set to make his place in Bollywood soon. He will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu action-drama ‘RX 100’. He will be accompanied by Tara Sutaria in this film.