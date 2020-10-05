Sunil Shetty recently revealed in an interview that he feels upset when Athiya or Ahaan’s name comes up during the nepotism debate. Not only this, Sunil Shetty also said that every child has the right to fulfill his dreams and he also advised other parents to allow their children to fulfill their wishes.
Sunil Shetty said this on Athiya’s film
Sunil Shetty talked about Athiya’s last release film ‘Motichur Chaknachoor’ and said that it was not a very big film but she chose this project because she wanted to do it. Athiya’s work was praised in this film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in the film ‘Motichur Chaknachur’.
Ahan and Athiya’s film career
Athiya Shetty may have done three films in the industry but she has impressed the audience with her superb acting and has managed to make her place. Meanwhile, Ahaan is all set to make his place in Bollywood soon. He will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu action-drama ‘RX 100’. He will be accompanied by Tara Sutaria in this film.
.
Leave a Reply