FromFelicitas Breschendorf close

His girlfriend wants him to come along on the next tour. He rejects the allegations against Till Lindemann and wonders if that’s mean.

Since the allegations against Till Lindemann, Rammstein fans have been wondering how to deal with the band. The singer continues to perform on stage. In Berlin, right-wing extremist media and fans were at the concerts, which caused a stir. Is it reprehensible to still go to Rammstein concerts?

On Reddit says a user that his girlfriend asked him if he wanted to come along if Rammstein gave another tour. Before the YouTuber Kayla Shyx and other women made allegations of violent sexual acts against Lindemann, he said he accompanied her to concerts when she invited him to do so. This time he refuses. He was never a fan anyway.

Girlfriend wants to go to Rammstein and accuses him of “hanging on little things”

“I have her [….] tries to explain objectively that I don’t want to buy any tickets due to the current situation surrounding Rammstein, because I don’t want to support the band in their actions,” he writes. Since then, his girlfriend, whom he describes as a big Rammstein fan since childhood, has accused him of being “politically correct”. While thousands, she claims, overlook the allegations, he would “hang on the little things.”

In contrast to Rammstein fans, who turn away from the band, they are more behind Lindemann. You say that the presumption of innocence applies until a verdict – which is true. Lindemann denies the allegations against him through his law firm. The Reddit user sees the Rammstein debate as “much more critical”, as he writes. But even before the allegations became loud, the concerts were not worth his own money.

Till Lindemann at a concert in Aarhus 2022. © Gonzales Photo/Sebastian Dammark/IMAGO

Reddit users are behind the decision not to go to Rammstein concerts

On Reddit, he asks the community if not wanting to go to concerts with his girlfriend makes him an “asshole.” The majority denies this and justifies their behavior. “Take thousands [die Vorwürfe] seriously and align their actions accordingly, ”says a comment. In fact, there are even fans who have their Rammstein tattoos removed. Even if the presumption of innocence applies to Lindemann, he brought “a really good argument” against the concerts.

“‘Because thousands overlook it, you can do it yourself after all.’ I really don’t have the words,” says one Reddit user. Another is annoyed by his girlfriend’s choice of words. “Little things? Politically correct? Hearing those terms about rape allegations makes me puke.”

Most of the allegations against Lindemann don’t even need an argument: “Regardless of what allegations are currently in the room, you should never go somewhere where you don’t feel comfortable,” comments one user. Many are annoyed that his girlfriend “can’t just accept” that he doesn’t want to go to the concerts. “Why can’t she just let it go? You just don’t feel like it.”

More on the subject: Lindemann caused a stir with a provocative announcement at a concert.

Rubric list image: © Gonzales Photo/Sebastian Dammark/IMAGO