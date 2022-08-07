in

‘During my leisure management studies, I already knew for sure that I wanted to enter the festival world. For about eight years I worked as a production coordinator at many different theater and film festivals. The special thing about festivals is the creative process, and working towards something together.

“I found the production work very enjoyable, but also stressful. The days are long, always the first to arrive and the last to go home. That’s why I decided that 2020 would be my last full-time festival year. And then came corona. The edition of a festival that I would last participate in never took place.”

“A few years earlier I had already started doing some financial jobs, to learn something else besides running productions. That was good, because corona forced me to look outside the festivals. No one knew how long the pandemic would last and the festivals were completely flat, so I needed more certainty. I wanted to stay in the cultural sector, because I understand the financial logic of this world. I know how budgets and subsidies work. Then I applied for International Theater Amsterdam.

“Since a year I have been combining my job as an administrative assistant at ITA with InScience, a science film festival in Nijmegen. I used to be a production coordinator there, now I work one or two days a week as a festival coordinator. ITA is a nice environment without the stress that a festival brings, but I miss the challenges of a festival a bit. That is why I like the combination very much.”

‘The cultural sector is uncertain and pays modestly, but I think pleasure is the most important thing in my work. I feel at home in this sector. Fortunately I can get by well now, but I do pay attention, especially now that everything is getting more expensive. I hardly use any heating, have double glazing and because I swim, I often shower elsewhere.”

“I notice it very much in the messages. I try to eat healthy, and a little varied so that I don’t have the same thing every day, but I get scared every time I check out. Two years ago I could eat for a week for 25 euros, that has now more than doubled.”

“Making clothes is an expensive hobby, especially if you want to use a bit of responsible fabrics. It’s cheaper to buy clothes, but I love making them myself. As a child my mother and grandmother taught me to make clothes for Barbies and dolls. When I got Pfeiffer seven years ago, I picked it up again. For example, I make pants, dresses and jumpsuits. I think it would be great if this could be my part-time job one day.”

Net income: 1,500-2,000 euros Fixed charges: living (rent and g/w/l) 760 euros; groceries (although that is becoming increasingly impossible) 200 euros; insurance 200 euros; internet, TV and telephone 75 euros; subscriptions (Netflix, HBO, Spotify, de Volkskrant, Sewing magazine Fibremood) 35 euros; sports 42 euros; clothing (fabrics to make your own clothing) 75 euros; catering 50 euros Save: depending on income, between 100 and 300 euros per month Last big purchase: sewing machine, 500 euros