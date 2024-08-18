YoReports from last year published by the National Archives reveal accounts from Brazilian pilots who claimed to have seen unidentified flying objects in national airspace.

These documents, all from last year, were sent to the Integrated Centers for Air Defense and Air Traffic Control (Cindactas), an organization of the Brazilian Air Force.

In the early hours of February 7, 2023, around 3 a.m., a pilot reported seeing in the sky of Navegantes, a coastal city in Santa Catarina, “a ball that changed size” moving at a speed “ten times greater than a commercial airplane.” The pilot said that this type of sighting had already been reported in the same region the previous year.

Most UFO reports are concentrated in southern Brazil, mainly in the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. In April, A pilot preparing to land at Salgado Filho Airport in Porto Alegre reported seeing a stationary object that changed color between white and orange.

“This week, the observer says it is the fourth day he has seen this object,” one of the documents reads.

Another pilot, flying over the municipality of Ilha Comprida in São Paulo heading to Santa Catarina, reported seeing four to five objects with flashing white lights, moving at a great distance.

According to him, at around 2 a.m. on January 21, these objects were performing circular movements, “sometimes forming a circle, approaching and moving away from each other,” at a speed of Mach 8, that is, eight times the speed of sound.

“The surprising thing was that the lights and the movements of the objects did not match a satellite, space debris or any other known phenomenon,” the pilot said.

