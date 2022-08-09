Once a week, Caroline Young, a middle-aged woman from Blackpool, a city in the north of England, gets her own false teeth done following instructions she finds on social media.

By molding little balls of polymorphous plastic, which melt when immersed in hot water, “I make my own false teeth,” he tells the BBC.

“I wrap them around the gum, snap them into place, and hope they fit and (my mouth) looks better than if I had nothing on.”

“There are times when I try to put (dentures) in and it doesn’t work. I sit there crying and I can’t get out. I can’t leave the house with something that doesn’t look pretty good. It’s demoralizing,” she says.

In the past, a dentist in the UK’s public health service (known by its acronym, NHS) had repaired his diseased teeth with crowns that eventually fell out.

But when her dentist stopped seeing patients from the public service four years ago, Young could no longer find another (except from the private sector) and was forced to solve her dental problems on her own with methods that are dangerous to her health. and that can cause even more damage to your teeth and gums.

Ian Simpson, a man from the same town, is also having difficulty finding a dentist.

Frustrated after years of searching with no results, he tells the BBC he plans to travel to Turkey or Italy for treatment.

Now “I don’t smile as much as I used to. It breaks my heart. I’ve tried and tried.

No new patients

The cases of Young and Simpson are not unique. They reflect the deep crisis that the NHS dental service is going through and that has worsened in recent years.

According to a BBC investigation, which collected information from nearly 7,000 NHS dental clinics, nine out of ten dental offices in the UK are not accepting new adult patients and eight out of ten are not accepting children.

The survey revealed that not only was routine dental care difficult to access quickly in many places, but most centers did not even have waiting lists.

In those that did, the wait time was a year or more, or they couldn’t estimate how long people would have to wait for care.

Although the treatment offered by the NHS is not free for most people, it is subsidized.

Many of the people contacted by the BBC who cannot afford a private dentist pointed out that these subsidies are crucial to treating their dental health problems.

long standing problem

According to BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle, access to NHS dentists has been a problem since the health service was created.

Free treatment ended in 1951, just three years after the NHS was created, because it was deemed unaffordable.

Since then, there is a subsidized system where patients pay some of the cost.

At the same time, a private dental market was developed on which, according to estimates, one in seven adults depend.

And this, Triggle points out, makes it possible for dentists to choose how much work they do or don’t do for the NHS.

The current NHS contract in England and Wales (from 2006) is unpopular with dentists, who do not feel rewarded for the work they do.

On the other hand, austerity also reduced budgets and then the pandemic arrived, which generated a backlog of patients with worsening oral health.

This combination of factors, Trigger notes, appears to have led to more dentists retiring: the number of dentists working for the NHS fell by 10% last year.

conflicting visions

The dentists’ union blamed the current NHS contract for the lack of accessible dental care.

“There doesn’t seem to be a commitment from the Treasury to really invest in (dentistry],” said British Dental Association president Eddie Crouch.

“Patients are getting their teeth pulled because it’s a cheaper option than saving them. The whole system is set up to create health inequalities, and that needs to change significantly.”

“Many of my colleagues do not see enough emphasis on improving the situation in the short term,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said it had made an additional $60.5 million available “to help tackle Covid delays” and that improving access to the NHS was a priority.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate it so you don’t miss out on our best content.