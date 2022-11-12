Lymphoma and Covid had brought Jeff Bridges to surrender, but then a special goal gave him the strength to be reborn

The last two years of the life of Jeff Bridges, Hollywood star, Oscar winner, were anything but simple. In 2020 she discovered she had lymphoma, then in January 2021 she contracted Covid in a severe form. Now everything seems to have improved and the actor told in a touching interview what was the motivation that drove him to fight and move on, even when everything seemed over.

At the threshold of 73 years old, a wonderful actor, star of many successful films and winner of an Academy Award, spoke with an open heart about what were the most difficult obstacles in his life. This is Jeff Bridges, the protagonist of The Big Lebowski.

A peaceful life and a stratospheric career suffered a serious and painful setback towards the end of 2020, when the actor discovered that he had a form of cancer, the Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Chemo and various therapies seriously undermined his health and as if that weren’t enough, a few months later, in January 2021, he contracted the Covid in very serious form.

In a recent interview he recounted what it meant to him that period and above all what was the motivation that kept him going and pushed to fight.

Jeff Bridges’ Wish

Covid, thanks to the lowering of immune defenses due to chemo, forced Jeff Bridges to months of intensive care. Months in which, as confirmed by the actor himself, he no longer had the strength to fight.

He kicked me in the ass. Covid made cancer seem like nothing. The chemo had lowered my immune defenses, I had no way to defend myself. I was close to death. Doctors kept telling me to keep fighting, because I wasn’t doing it. I had given up. I was ready to leave.

Then, a objective in particular it has restored that strength that he thought he no longer had. That goal was to accompany the beloved daughter Hayley at the altar.

To the The Independent he said that at that time he could not even stand, let alone walk. So he focused on doing one small step at a time.

With the help of a physiotherapist he started walking down the hospital corridor, still with the oxygen machine attached.