Castro’s head trial
The accused of beheading Jesús Mari Baranda in Cantabria has declared for an hour and a half in the trial at the Provincial Court
“I gave my friend a package with sex toys, not with Jesús Mari’s skull,” said Carmen Merino, the woman who has been on trial since Monday for the disappearance of her sentimental partner Jesús Mari Baranda, on Monday morning. in Castro Urdiales – and whose head appeared in a box at the house of one of her friends. Precise
