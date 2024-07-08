Antonya Cooper has admitted giving her seven-year-old son Hamish a large dose of morphine in 1981 to stop his suffering from advanced cancer and to enable him to “end his life peacefully”.

Cooper, who faced incurable diagnoses of breast, pancreatic and liver cancer, died this weekend at age 77.

Before, however, he decided to tell the BBC what he did with his son at that time, with the aim of changing the regulations on assisted dying in England.

Assisted death is the expression used to describe a situation in which a terminally ill person seeks medical help to obtain lethal drugs which he or she administers to himself or herself.

He assisted suicide involves helping another person end his or her life. Both practices are illegal in England, where Cooper lives.

Hamish’s story

Hamish received “beastly” cancer treatment. Photo:PA Media Share

Hamish was 5 years old when he was diagnosed neuroblastomaa rare type of cancer that primarily affects children. She was initially given three months to live.

But after 16 months of a “bestial” treatment In the hospital, his life was prolonged, but he suffered greatly in the years that followed, his mother said.

“On Hamish’s last night, when he told me he was in a lot of pain, I said, ‘Do you want me to take the pain away?’ and he said, ‘Yes, please, Mum,'” Cooper recalled. “And through his catheter I administered a large dose of morphine which quietly ended his life.”

The BBC asked the woman if she thought her son knew she was planning to take her own life.

“I’m sure the moment Hamish told me he was in pain and asked if I could take the pain away, he knew it. Hamish knew, somehow, what was going to happen.“.

“But I can’t tell you why or how, but I was his mother, he loved his mother. I loved him, I wasn’t going to let him suffer. I feel like he really knew where he was going.”

“That was the right thing to do. My son was facing the most horrendous suffering and the most intense pain, and I wasn’t going to let him go through that.”

When asked if she understood that she was admitting manslaughter or murderCooper replied, “yes.”

“After 43 years of allowing Hamish to die in peace, if I am to face consequences for that, then they should be immediate because I am dying too,” she added.

Antonya herself was facing terminal cancer which took her life this weekend. Photo:PA Media Share

His own death

Four decades after Hamish’s death, Cooper was facing his own incurable cancer. For the boy’s mother, Hamish’s suffering and ill health had forged his position on the assisted death.

“We don’t do it to our pets” [dejarlas sufrir]”Why would we do that to humans?” Cooper asked.

The defenders of the so-called “right to die” They argue that people should be able to choose when and how to die to avoid suffering.

Meanwhile, his detractors say that changing the law “would put pressure on vulnerable people to end their lives”becoming an economic or emotional burden for their families.

Members of the British Parliament recently debated the issue. The UK government said it was a matter of individual conscience and not government policy.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said it was “aware of reports relating to an apparent case of assisted dying of a seven-year-old boy in 1981.”

He added: “At this early stage, the force is conducting enquiries into these reports and is not in a position to comment further whilst these enquiries continue.”

The BBC has contacted police for comment following Ms Cooper’s death.

