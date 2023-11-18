Sabreena Handerson carried her brother and brother-in-law’s child for 9 months. Today she is proud of him: “he is my special nephew”

Someone applauds it, someone else criticizes it, but Sabreena Handerson she is proud of her life and the loving gesture she made for her brother. She herself wanted to tell their story on social media and in just a few months it has already traveled around the world.

Sabreena Handerson is a 31-year-old woman living in California. She chose to help her brother and her husband in the birth of a child, acting as surrogate mother. Her eggs and her brother-in-law’s sperm. For 9 months she raised her grandson in her womb and when he was born she was very happy to entrust him into the arms of her new parents. Today she calls it hers special grandson.

Not only that, Sabreena confessed that she is willing to do it for a second time, when her brother and brother-in-law decide to have another child.

There is never a limit to brotherly love. It all started in 2020, when Shane confessed to me his desire to become a dad. Of course he couldn’t do it alone, he and his husband needed a surrogate mother. I was already a mother of 4 children and I knew well the costs of that procedure. I felt I had to do it, for my brother’s sake. The child would still have had his blood and that of her husband. So I offered and they accepted.

The small Tristan today he is one year old and is surrounded by the love of his dads and aunt Sabreena.

I’m proud of what I did. They are two wonderful parents. For me he is my special grandson and I am willing to do it again. Tristan belongs to them, he was never mine.

This woman’s story went viral on social media and received many compliments from users all over the world. Of course, criticism also came, but Sabreena is too proud of his family to allow himself to be hurt.