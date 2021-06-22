Getting pregnant is very difficult. The human species is very bad reproductive ». Francisco Carmona, head of the Gynecology Service of the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, ​​relies on the evidence of the statistical data:

“A 22-year-old woman who has sex regularly has an 18% to 22% chance of getting pregnant each cycle. If that woman is 30 years old, the options are reduced to 12% or 14%, and they will not exceed 6% after the age of 35 ”. Fertility, warns the specialist – a national reference in the treatment of endometriosis, a chronic disease that affects fertility –

“It undergoes a slight decline until that age, but it accelerates a lot after 38 or 40 years.” Hence, Health, in general and with few exceptions, finances fertility treatments only until 40: «It does not do it later because at that age the possibility of pregnancy is already low. If we had to specify which is the maximum fertility range we could place it between 22 and 26 years ”.

Many women will be seeing themselves portrayed when reading these lines. Because it has been difficult for them to be a mother in their forties, because they continue to strive … «This is not discussed in gynecology consultations.

But I systematically warn girls older than 27 or 28 about the difficulties of late-life pregnancy. ” He does not advise them to freeze eggs expressly, but he does give them the information. And some do.

In 2018, a total of 3,900 women frozen eggs in Spain, a practice that began in our country in 2008, as explained by the Spanish Fertility Society (SEF). This is the process.

Age The limit, around 35

“There is no switch that says ‘up to here’, but after 35, let’s wake up,” warns Francisco Carmona. And confirms Luis Martínez Navarro, president of the Spanish Fertility Society: «The sooner the eggs are frozen, the better; but up to 35 the quality of the oocytes is maintained.

Hurrying we could even reach 37. Above 38 the quality will begin to decline, and so will the quantity »

The profile 37-year-old single woman

«Below 35 years it is rare to find women who freeze eggs. When they arrive at the clinics they are already 36, 37, 38 years old …

Most come alone, they have been rushing their chances of finding a partner. In fact, I have seen few women with a partner, ”warns Dr. Martínez.

Why freeze? Endometriosis, surgery that affects the ovaries, cancer …

Early egg freezing is especially recommended for women with cancer or immune diseases who, due to the medication administered, affect their fertility, women who are going to undergo surgery where there is a risk of losing ovaries, severe endometriosis …

Also for girls who think about a late maternity and for those who have a low follicular reserve: “Sometimes it is clear on a simple ultrasound. Another option is a blood test to measure the level of the anti-Müllerian hormone. ‘

The process Stitches in the abdomen

The ovaries release waves of eggs, almost all are lost and only one ovulates. Ovarian stimulation does not cause more eggs to be released, just not as many are lost. The process consists of a hormonal stimulation that begins on the second day of menstruation: injections that, generally, are given in the abdomen.

The process lasts 10 or 11 days, until most of the follicles reach a size (diameter) of 18 millimeters. At that time another injection is given that will trigger ovulation after 36 hours. It will be at that moment when the puncture is carried out to extract the eggs, just before the follicle ruptures. The extraction is done with a needle equipped with an aspiration system that extracts the liquid from the follicles that house the eggs.

The puncture takes between 10 and 15 minutes and the woman remains sedated. After the extraction, you have to wait 2 hours to find out how many of these eggs are mature and can be frozen.

The amount Try to reach ten

Experts agree that ten mature eggs is a “reasonable” number to anticipate that, once thawed in the future, there will be a good amount left to transfer.

It must be counted on that, once thawed, in the fertilization process around 60% of these eggs are lost.

Fertilization Sperm microinjections

Once thawed, sperm are microinjected for fertilization to occur.

And you wait five days to see the evolution, since the embryos that arrive at that fifth day will have more possibilities of implantation.

The price Around 2,000 euros

Although each clinic freely sets prices, the average for an egg retrieval process ranges between 1,500 and 3,000 euros.

Besides, medicines, which can raise the bill another 1,000 euros -Half if the woman is very young and needs less medication. Some clinics include two years of freezing in the price, others five … and after that time you have to make another outlay to keep them frozen.

Age It is not usual for over 50 years

There is no fixed age limit to perform this type of treatment, but

“In Spain it is difficult to find clinics that treat women over 50 years old”, warns Luis Martínez Navarro.

“Who can have children today when they are 25 years old?”

“I don’t know how many times I’ve heard that: ‘the rice is going to pass you by.’ But right now I don’t see myself with a son. I want to travel, go out, go in … I finally have a stable job, a flat. I’m starting to live! So speaks Elena, social educator of the Barcelona City Council, 31 years old. But she quickly adds: «I am clear that I want to be a mother, I am not going to give up that experience, I do not care alone or with a partner. But now is not the time. That is why you are going to freeze your eggs. I’ll do it in September. I have been told that your gut swells, for ten or eleven days you have to go for vaginal ultrasounds one day and one no. So I will let the summer pass because I want to do it quietly. I’m not going to go on vacation with the injection kit. At the moment I am doing the preliminary tests: blood, another to know my ovarian reserve … This one does not enter through Social Security and, frankly, it does not seem right to me ». Elena has a close relative of a gynecologist, so she has never been lacking in information. «I have a friend who has already frozen eggs and two others who are thinking about it. When I decide to be a mother I will try first with my eggs, but knowing that I have frozen gives me peace of mind. It takes away that pressure and that burden that I’m getting older. Who can have children today when they are 25 years old? ». “35” would seem like a good age to her, but before that she still has things to do: “Travel, see black Africa. And Bhutan! It is my dream trip. But I see myself there with a year and a half baby.