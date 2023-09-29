The heartbreaking testimony of the gardener of the RSA of Alessandria in which Martino Benzi completed his massacre

The journalists of Mattino Cinque News interviewed the gardener of the Michel retirement home in Alessandria, a facility in which the terrible murder and suicide of Carla Schiffo took place two days ago, late in the morning, and Martino Benzi. The man was the first to arrive on site and find the two bodies on the ground. The harrowing story of the worker.

The first to notice what had happened on Wednesday morning in the garden of RSA Michel of Alessandria, was the gardener of the structure.

The man, interviewed by Mattino Cinque Newssaid that in those moments he was intent on the usual things yard maintenance workwhen he heard about yell out.

He approached and found Martino Benzi dying on the ground with a knife stuck in his throat. Subsequently she also saw the lifeless body of Carla Schiffo, an 80-year-old patient of the facility and the killer’s mother-in-law.

The gardener he also explained that neither he nor the other people who intervened at that time found a ticket. Also because, explains the man, they didn’t touch anything or anyone until the police and rescuers arrived.

Martino Benzi’s extreme gesture

As mentioned, it was Martino Benzi who carried out this real massacre, 67 year old esteemed software engineer.

The floor by Benzi, completed to perfection, involved the killing of all the members of his family, including himself.

In the early hours of the morning, at his home in via Lombroso, he first killed his son Matteoonly 17 years old, and then his wife Monica55 year old with health problems.

Immediately afterwards he washed, changed, and presumably reached the RSA in Piazza Divina Provvidenza on foot. He took the mother in law in the room and accompanied her to the garden, just like he did every day. There, on a bench, he first killed her and then he turned the weapon towards himself.

The motive

Investigations are now underway to clarify the motive of this massacre. The reason that pushed a man defined by everyone as “normal” to make an absurd, chilling gesture.

The answer could be found in the note written and left by Benzi at home. A piece of paper on which he wrote: “I’m ruined, there’s no escape. It’s only my fault“.

The investigations are now focused on accounts of the 67-year-old and on his economic and financial situation.