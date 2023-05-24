On the occasion of the IEO Women’s Day, Angela Finocchiaro spoke about her experience with breast cancer in 2010

On the occasion of the IEO day for women, an event organized by Dr. Veronesi which deals with the delicate subject of cancer, the actress spoke Angela Finocchiaro. The beloved VIP recounted her experience with cancer, which struck her breast in 2010, and reiterated the importance of her prevention.

Credit: angela.finocchiaro.official – Instagram

There IEO day for women is an event conceived and organized by Professor Umberto Veronesi and which for the past 15 years has brought together thousands of women who have had or have the breast cancer.

The idea of ​​the event is to experience a special moment in which share informationexperiences and emotions with doctors and researchers, outside the hospital perimeter.

Roberto Orecchiascientific director of the European Institute of Oncology, defines the event as follows:

IEO for Women was born from the belief that the voice of patients, if listened to ‘scientifically’, can change things. Listening does not only mean entering into a relationship with the emotional sphere of patients, but also understanding what we can and must do to move the goals of treatment further and further, even beyond the clinical regression of the disease.

In this year’s edition, which was held yesterday morning at the Manzoni theater in Milan, a woman who is well known and loved throughout Italy also spoke. the actress Angela Finocchiaro.

The words of Angela Finocchiaro

Not everyone knows that Angela Finocchiaro In 2010 found out she had breast cancer. And it is precisely her experience of her that she wanted to speak to all the women present, emphasizing the importance of prevention.

The actress said she found out a few days before Christmas. A very strong trauma, but in which she was lucky enough to have discovered it soon enough. At least to undergo a sudden intervention.

Credit: angela.finocchiaro.official – Instagram

The aftermath, however, is more subtle, because it affects an important, very important part of our body. We need to deal with it in a way that doesn’t hide somewhere the fact of looking at each other and thinking that somehow we have suffered a disability. Impairment which, I insist, is more precisely something that subtly remains in our minds, in our hearts

Then Angela brought back one phrase that Dr. Veronesi told her and that made a particularly impression on her: “It’s harder to get cancer out of women’s minds than out of their bodies“.