Lauren Lilly and Nathan Smith have been together for more than two years, and one day an inner feeling led her to believe that he was cheating on her, so she searched his phone and confirmed that he was unfaithful to her, according to the British newspaper, “The Mirror”.

As a result, she kicked him out of the house, got rid of all his belongings, and then suffered for days of intense sadness and constant crying, only to suddenly realize that she could still access his personal account on Amazon for shopping, as she had done before their separation.

The young woman (29 years), who works as a nurse, decided to take revenge on her cheating boyfriend, so she entered his account on “Amazon Prime” and bought for 500 pounds (about 700 US dollars), several films and then sat in bed watching her and laughing at the intensity of her revenge.

“It’s a creative way to get revenge on someone. I enjoyed doing it. I will definitely tell my grandchildren about it,” Lauren said. and (Liar). They were all the names of Bollywood films.”

She added: “I was sitting in bed crying and laughing. I ended up collecting £500 movies before he noticed and removed me from his Amazon account.”