After eight years with PSG, having become an institution of the Parisian team, Thiago Silva left the club in August 2020 to sign for Chelsea days after losing the Champions League final against Bayern. The Brazilian, European champion last year with the Blues, has confessed in an interview that he found out that he was going to sign for the English team on the return bus from the European Cup final.

“The exact moment I heard the news was on the PSG bus on the way back to Paris after the Champions League final that we lost. In that precise moment of sadness, there was then a moment of great happiness. It made me feel proud to know that I had the profile of a leader for them,” Thiago Silva acknowledged in an interview on Chelsea’s official channel.

Thiago Silva’s decision could not have been more satisfactory for the Brazilian international. The center-back became a cornerstone of the Chelsea project and with Tuchel he reached footballing fullness in the three-centre system imposed by the German. In Paris they are still regretting having let a team that would eventually become European champions go free.