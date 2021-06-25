The rescue of the puppy abandoned on the deserted hill: the video of what happened

A man with a huge heart wanted film the whole scene he found himself on his way to work. Saw a abandoned puppy inside one basket. It was on one hill and if he had not intervened he would have surely lost his life, since that is a deserted area.

Similar events are much more common of what you believe. This is why it is essential ask for help and do not ignore, when you are faced with such episodes.

In the video that was published on the web, the man said he left his home as usual. He had taken the Street leading to his workplace, just like he did every morning.

However, on that occasion he was drawn to the view of this little dog, alone and helpless. It was inside that basket and he had never gone out, perhaps because it was the only place he felt al safe and comfortable. Plus, it was scared.

The boy knew that he couldn’t stay there, as he was late, but just failed to go away. He could not to leave also this sweet and gentle puppy.

The rescue of the abandoned puppy

His eyes and personality have won over hers heart. For this the man decided to bring it to I work with myself and to help him with all the necessary care, immediately after finishing.

In those hours they were together, the little four-legged remained the whole time close at the boy. He was the only human being he could to trust, having seen what he had experienced.

In addition, the young man also has renounced at his lunch, to feed the puppy, who was very hungry. His colleagues complimented him on his loving and kind gesture towards that dog alone and helpless. Here is the video of what happened below:

Nobody knows what it is happened to the little one after his rescue, but the thing we are sure of is that he hasn’t found one again cruel family, like the one that has it abandoned on the hill.