Have you ever thought that a dog and a moose could become best friends? This is exactly what happened in Maine, in the United States of America. A woman named Shannon Lugdon, going out into the garden, found herself in front of an elk puppy which was then renamed with the name of Maggie. But this strange find is not the strangest thing that happened in those days.

Credit: Shannon Lugdon – Facebook

Anyone who has a minimum of knowledge of these overtime wild animals, he knows that the best thing to do when you find yourself in front of them is ignore them and leave them alone. Not only because they may get nervous and aggressive if they feel threatened, but also because of their health and peace of mind.

The moose that Shannon found herself in the garden was only one a few days old puppy, therefore harmless, but the woman did not know if she could also be nearby mother. And then yes it would have been pains.

By inquiring at the wildlife assistance center, the experts advised the woman to leave it free. They told her her mom would probably be back soon to get her back.

Two volunteers headed to the scene and helped Shannon bring the little moose to the neighbor stream. Then, they said it was better do not get close to her for the next 24 hours, so that her mom would feel safe and could come back to her.

The friendship between Maggie and Leo

Credit: Shannon Lugdon – Facebook

The next morning, Shannon scanned the landscape around her house and little Maggie it was nowhere to be seen.

I thought that her mom had come back to get her and that they had come back to their home in peace. So I got my dog ​​Leo out to do his business.

Credit: Shannon Lugdon – Facebook

After a few moments, little Maggie is popped out again and approached her little dog. To Shannon’s astonishment, the two showed up right away great friends. They started to to interact is play together as if they had always known each other.

Maggie was eventually brought to the Maine Wildlife Park, where he can safely grow and meet other moose! We wish you good luck and we are so happy that this family, along with the dog Leo, took such good care of her.