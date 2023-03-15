Home page World

Actually, a user on Ebay classifieds just wants to give away a microwave. A curious negotiation follows.

Hamburg – There are moments when it would be extremely helpful to know exactly what is going on in the head of the other person. Ebay Classifieds is one such platform where this situation could occur more frequently. This is also the case in a case where a user actually just kind-heartedly wanted to give away his microwave that was still working. But apparently his generosity is misunderstood, leading to a curious negotiation. A video of it is now going viral on social media.

“Microwave is free”, but interested parties want to pay for it

Actually, in this case, two have already searched and found each other. When searching for a microwave, the user comes across the advertisement for the free microwave. So he decides to contact the seller and asks for the last price. However, the man with the microwave replies: “The microwave is free”.

From here it gets weird. Because instead of striking, the user asks: “What is that?”. The provider explains in a friendly manner: “You don’t have to pay anything for the microwave, I’ll give you away for free”. When the user obviously understands this, the provider asks him “do you want to pick up the microwave?”.

“I found cheaper ones”: Ebay classifieds user pays 20 euros for a microwave, although he doesn’t have to

But instead of striking, the user replies either to pay 40 euros or not to use the microwave. When the vendor again points out that the microwave is free and writes the message in English to avoid a possible language barrier, the prospect simply replies, “What are you talking about? Anyway, I found a cheaper one”.

“Would have taken the 40 euros”: Netz discusses curious Ebay classifieds negotiation

As a result, the offering user becomes attentive again and asks: “Cheaper than 0 euros?”. The answer follows: “Yes, 20 euros”. But who is actually making the mistake in this situation? The network is amused by the negotiation, but also has criticism for the provider: “Well, I would have already taken the 40 euros”.

Another commented: “You don’t know who is dumber. He’s giving away 40 euros.” But a user defends the provider: “If you want to give something away, then you don’t usually have to rely on the money, I think most people here forget that”. A user writes ironically: “15 out of 13 people have a problem with math”.