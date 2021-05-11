# 10EARTHLY YEARS OF THE ORCA In the middle of Plaza Calderón de la Barca, with the Guerra Theater as a backdrop, eighteen residents of Lorca recall the hardest tragedy that their city experienced in recent years. A decade later, they vividly remember in great detail what they were doing and how the first moments were after the earthquake and what cracks it caused in buildings and lives Sebastián Navarrón Rubio, retired industrial master. / Verabril

The town of Lorca was plunged into the most blinding dust and the deepest pain on Wednesday, May 11, 2011. It was around mid-afternoon, with the children playing, napping or studying; and the elderly working or resting at home, when a first mild earthquake surprised the people of Lorca, awakening the first scares. However