João Felix it has to be one of Atlético’s offensive weapons against Chelsea in the knockout stages of the Champions League. The Portuguese gave an interview to the English press (The Telegraph Y Daily Mail) taking advantage of the duel against the London team. The rojiblanco revealed that he hopes one day to reach the level of Cristiano and Messi and says not feeling worried about the price that Atlético paid to Benfica for his transfer.

Your mentor: “Cristiano is a great influence for me, when we are with the national team, he always tries to help me and gives all the young people advice on work, motivation …”.

Reference in its beginnings: “Kaka was my first reference in football. I used to watch videos of him and sometimes I would try to copy his movements and try to play like him.”

It cost 127 million euros: “He always talks about my price, but I forgot about that number and the price that I cost. Sometimes it is difficult, but I try to live with it in the best way.”

From Chelsea, who would you stay with ?: “I like the way Mount plays, the way he likes to drag the ball, the way he touches the ball. I faced Chris Willock at Benfica three or four years ago and he told me that Chelsea had a boy. He sees that he looks like me and told me it was Mason Mount. A few years later he showed up at Chelsea. “

João Felix

Departure from Porto: “I was never released by Porto. I just told them I wanted to leave and Benfica showed up.”

João Félix at the level of Mbappé and Haaland ?: “I hope to reach that level because Cristiano and Messi reached a level that no other player reached. Mbappé and Haaland are on the right track. I want to do the same and show people that we can also reach that level.”

Atlético de Madrid: “Before it was only Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but Atleti is also a great club and they can fight Real Madrid and Barcelona for everything.”

League Championship: “It is a motivation for us. Not much is said about us, there is more about Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but we are having a great season.”

Covid: “At first I felt a bit tired, but now in games I am fine again and I feel good.”