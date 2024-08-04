According to the criteria of

He said he realized that “A master’s degree was not a prerequisite for a good job”as he was able to see at the same time how many of his colleagues had gotten into the study and continued with it for a decade. He also expressed that he noticed that the most important thing was not to get “the golden ticket” of the title that he fought for.

In this regard, he stressed that the most essential things for jobs are skills, creativity and dedication. “I could have accepted a job offer from a classmate’s father, who ran a company that made biodegradable bags,” He continued, and said that this job offer was aligned with his interest “in environmental sustainability.”

Overall, Goel felt that because of the postgraduate course, diverted his focus of attention for a long timewhen in reality they could have focused on getting a job offer in a subject that interests them without even making the effort to continue their studies, and having taken a break from university for a while.

Advice for graduates of US universities

Rashi Goel emphasized on Business Insider that his 17 years of work experience, and currently being 40 years old, allow him to feel able to recommend to university graduates that Take the necessary time, without any rush, to “rest your ideas and dreams”.

This means, according to Goel, think about the positive and negative aspects of the decision to be made for your futurebefore making the decision to continue with postgraduate studies.

He even dared to attest that It would be best to get a job or work experience if possible.since this will provide you with new learning that will not be acquired in your studies.