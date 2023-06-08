Francesca Neri speaks for the first time of the separation from Claudio Amendola. The farewell between the two came in October 2022, after 25 years together and a son, Rocco, who is now 24 years old. The 59-year-old actress never wanted to go into details about the ‘crack’ with the 60-year-old. AI Lunatici, however, live with the presenters Roberto Arduini and Andrea Di Ciancio on Radio2, lets himself go a bit and finally admits: “I finally live in truth and freedom”.

Pressed about the divorce, Neri explains: “I have never talked about it, I have not talked about my marriage, let alone if I talk about the end of my marriage. Unless there are very good reasons. This is part of my way of being.”

Francesca immediately adds: “The clamor did not surprise me, we are used to the fact that there are people who love to live and share their private life in the newspapers or on social networks, I do not judge, everyone must reflect their own way of being. I prefer not to talk about it right now.” In the end, albeit reluctant, she reveals herself a little and underlines: “I’m very well, I’m finally living my life, I’m finally living in truth and freedom, this is the only thing I can tell you”. The reference to her “truth” suggests: wasn’t her union with the Roman clear? Was there something left unsaid? Lies…?

The artist also talks about his disease, interstitial cystitis: “I’m fine, today we are here and we talk, this is important. I no longer experience it as a limit, but as something I have come to know and live with”. Neri wants to go back to acting in front of a camera: “Do I want to go back to the set? Now yes. I feel the urge to get back into the game.”