The singer of the duo Benji & Fede talks about the long journey to discovering he is high-functioning autistic: a life in search of himself

Benjamin Mascolo, known for his musical success in the duo Benji & Fede, recently made a surprising and touching revelation on social media: he has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism. In a long post on Instagram, the artist recounted his difficult journey to this discovery, an answer that came only last summer after years of testing, travel, and therapy.

Discovering Autism After a Lifetime of Uncertainty: The Story of Benjamin Mascolo

Benjamin, opening a window onto his most intimate thoughts, writes:

“I’ve been wondering all my life if I’m damaged inside, if I’m special or if I’m like everyone else and I just ask myself a few too many questions.”

For years, the singer tried to understand the reason for that feeling of “being different,” trying to find relief in various ways, from healthy diets to marathons to the use of drugs. But in the end he decided to address the issue with science and underwent numerous tests that led to the diagnosis of autism.

“I drove for hours in August, with my wife (a saintly woman) instead of going on vacation, to reach a hospital on the other side of Italy.”

With the help of a great psychiatrist, tests, and interviews with her parents about her childhood, she got the answer she had been looking for all her life: High-Functioning Autism. A diagnosis that clarified many of her deep questions and doubts.

“I’m not one of those geniuses who looks at New York from a helicopter and can draw it from memory. I’m one of those who has an existential panic attack in front of the restaurant menu because there’s too much choice. One who has to have all his clothes of the same brand, color and model, perfectly packaged.”

The diagnosis not only brought clarity to Benjamin’s life, but also had a “healing effect,” as the Dr. Redhis doctor. The singer seeks neither pity nor understanding at all costs, quoting the words of his favorite song, Iris by Goo Goo Dolls: “I don’t want the world to see me, because I don’t think they would understand.” However, with this revelation, Benji has decided to share an important piece of his life, helping to break down the prejudices about autism and to show that even behind a celebrity there are deep and personal challenges.

Benjamin Mascolo’s confession tells us how important early diagnosis and support are for people with autism spectrum disorders. An invitation to better understand those who, like him, live every day facing the world differently.