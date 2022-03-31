“If you can, come here”. Edy Ongaro, the Italian militiaman killed in Donbass, spoke in an interview in 2015 about his decision to reach the Ukraine region to join pro-Russian forces against Kiev. “My name is Edy Ongaro, nom de guerre Bozambo. I come from the province of Venice, Giussago di Portogruaro, a small village like many others in the middle of the countryside”, he said in the interview with Spasidonbass.ru and Voxkomm (Video).

“With great pride and great honor I can say that I am part of the Prizrak, this internationalist battalion, I feel from the first moment among comrades and comrades. In every state, in every part of the globe there is some minority, some ethnic group that is trampled on and then you have to react “, he explained in the interview. To push him into the Donbass “respect for oneself and for others: this should lead many people, especially for those like me who were in deplorable conditions, scandalous for a state that calls itself civil”, to make the same choice as ‘Bozambo’ . “To these people I say; if you can, come here”, he said.

“As long as there is air in my body and as long as blood flows, I will never get out of here. My choice is to stay here, I’m trying to have citizenship in these republics that I feel more and more mine.” “I feel like an internationalist, not a patriot,” she explained. “The healthy rebellion our grandparents taught us in the Resistance is right to be used.”

“Here – he said – there are many volunteers. There are Muscovite managers and bricklayers, they gave up everything and came to fight against fascism. I don’t ask anyone to be a hero, but respect for yourself should bring” here “many people. If you can, come here”.

In another video from 2015, Ongaro explained that he had left his only relatives in Italy: his brother, sister-in-law and nephew. His father, at the time, was in Colombia. “For logistical and connection problems – he said – I had no contact, until 2 weeks ago everyone thought I was in Russia for tourism, that’s all”. The militiaman explained that he had fought for 51 days between Lugansk, Donetsk and Alchevsk. When asked ‘is he paid’? “I have a breakfast, a lunch, a dinner and a Kalashnikov. Her name is Anita, like Anita Garibaldi. There is no excuse for the massacres of the civilian population. Will we win this war? No pasaran, nostros pasaremos”.