“Everyone calm down, everyone calm down,” pleaded Cristian Silva, a bus driver transporting 30 people, in the midst of a fire in the Valparaíso region., Chili. The brave man crossed the flames that consumed everything in his path, such as vegetation and homes.

(In context: Chile faces its biggest emergency since 2010: fire victims increase).

A wave of fires has kept Chile on alert since February 2. The conflagrations have caused more than 50 deaths and have devastated more than 40 thousand hectares.

The severity of the emergencies made President Gabriel Boric decree a state of emergency to allocate greater resources and tools with which the authorities can fight the fire.

According to the consolidated Legal Medical Service, There are 56 deaths, as of February 4; However, the number may increase as more missing persons are reported. and new bodies are found in the disaster area.

The driver who crossed flames in Chile to save his passengers: video

Silva was driving in Valparaíso, specifically, on the Quilpué route. Although it looked for ways to evade the fire, the bus with 30 people had no other option to cross the flames, with a sky dyed red and orange.

“Calm down the children. Close all the windows, we're leaving,” he told the passengers, in an attempt to calm them, since several of them were crying or were in shock. shock seeing the fall of ashes and the fire a few meters away.

Fires in Chile. Passenger recorded how they crossed the fire on a bus.

“Don't worry, nothing is going to happen to you in here,” he repeated while honking and driving to leave the area.

(Also: Fire in El Tuparro: governor of Vichada asks the Government for help after reactivation).

The driver, who has earned recognition for his action that was captured on video, recalled the moments of anguish.

“Terrible, you're burning, you feel how you're sweating. I was yelling at them to close the windows because the burning ashes were getting in,” he told the local channel. 24 hours.

On the way he picked up a woman who was asking for help on the road along with her children and some dogs. “We got them out of there, we had to do it. I had to stay calm; I was very afraid,” she confessed.

All 30 passengers were safe; among them was a pregnant woman.

(Also: Foreigners were lost for 11 days in Pacific waters; they revealed how they survived).

The most serious natural emergency in Chile in recent years

The authorities already consider it the biggest natural emergency since the 2010 earthquake, which left 525 dead and thousands injured in the south. It is, in turn, the deadliest wave of fires so far, which took place just a year ago and caused 27 deaths.

A firefighter rescues animals in the area of ​​a forest fire in the hills of the Quilpe commune, Valparaíso Region.

Investigations are underway to determine if the fires were set: “We don't know if this is an organized gang or if they are arsonists, justice will be the one to decide, they are looking for the culprits,” said Rodrigo Mundaca, governor of the region.

*With information from EFE