New York.- Maria, a Hispanic woman, was arrested in New York for selling unlicensed fruit at the Broadway Junction subway station without a license on April 29, sparking outrage.

In a video broadcast on Twitter, you can see how María Falcón, an Ecuadorian immigrant, is arrested and handcuffed by New York police officers, who for 10 years has dedicated herself to selling mangoes, kiwis and other fruits in that subway station. .

“I felt very sad and scared,” she told Bauman in Spanish. “I’ve been selling for a long time. I’ve tried to find other jobs, but I’ve been turned down because of my age. We’re not hurting anyone. We just need a permit to do our work legally,” the 43-year-old said.

Faced with this outrageous situation, the defenders did not wait on networks and criticized Mayor Eric Adams for supporting the arrest and excessively monitoring the city’s street vendors.

“No individual should be handcuffed and humiliated simply for selling fresh fruit to support their family,” the Street Vendor Project, an advocacy group of thousands of local vendors, said in a statement after the incident.

On the other hand, when asked about the incident at a news conference on Monday, Adams said New Yorkers should “follow the rules” and raised concerns about people getting sick from food sold without a permit, according to the New Yorker. YorkTimes.

“The next day, there are propane tanks in the underground system,” Adams said. “The next day, it’s a barbecue in the subway. You just can’t do that,” the mayor was quoted by the Eater outlet.

While City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams tweeted, in part, “We must provide economic opportunity to New Yorkers who seek it, not criminalize them or push them into the justice system.”

The NYPD said Falcon received another citation several weeks earlier, with transit officers giving him multiple warnings that public vending is illegal on the transit system, as reported by CBS News.