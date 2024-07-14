Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, spoke out this Saturday (13.Jul.2024) after being the target of a shooting attack during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/112782066045321247

I want to thank the United States Secret Service and all law enforcement for their quick response to the shooting that just occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person who died at the rally and to the family of the other person who was seriously injured. It is shocking that such an act could happen in our country. There is no word yet on the shooter, who is deceased. I was hit by a bullet that pierced the top of my right ear. I knew something was wrong when I heard the whistling sound, the gunshots, and immediately felt the bullet rip through my skin. There was bleeding, and then I realized what was happening. God bless America.

