Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, spoke out this Saturday (13.Jul.2024) after being the target of a shooting attack during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

On his profile on the Truth Social platform, Trump thanked for the “quick answer” from the US Secret Service and said he realized what was happening when he saw he was bleeding.”I knew immediately something was wrong when I heard the whizzing, the gunshots, and immediately felt the bullet rip through my skin.”stated.

According to the US Secret Service, Trump is fine.

Read Trump’s message:

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service and all law enforcement for their quick response to the shooting that just occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person who died at the rally and the family of the other person who was seriously injured. It is shocking that such an act could happen in our country. There is no word at this time on the shooter, who is deceased. I was struck by a bullet that pierced the top of my right ear. I knew something was wrong when I heard the whistling sound, the gunshots, and immediately felt the bullet rip through my skin. There was bleeding, and then I realized what was happening. God bless America.”

