Thanks to the love gesture of many people, Lorenzo passed away bringing with him precious memories: the moving video of the drawings

The story of the little one Lorenzo we will always carry it in our hearts. On November 22, her life stopped forever at the age of 14. She had been battling Ewing’s sarcoma for some time.

Credit: Francesca Ferri – Facebook

His mom had told what he was forced to face every day on Facebook, asking people for a special gift for his Lorenzo’s birthday. A drawing, an image, anything that would help him live, with his eyes of othersthe world outside his room.

Then came the sad news of his disappearance. Lorenzo failed to defeat that monster inside him. He did his best, but his conditions worsened.

Credit: Francesca Ferri – Facebook

The video of the drawings received from Lorenzo

Mom posted a wonderful video, to show how important those drawings were to his son. He wanted to thank everyone personally, in his name and in Lorenzo’s name, for having given him a dream.

“Thank you, I felt in each of your drawings, they are beautiful”.

At the beginning of the video you hear Lorenzo’s voicewhile thanking everyone for the drawings received, for the smiles given, for that small gesture of so many people, which for him instead was much more than important.

Credit: Francesca Ferri – Facebook

The video continues with a slide showing all the beautiful drawings that Lorenzo has received, after the post published by the mother on Facebook.

It’s nice to see how much love a person can give through such a small but at the same time so significant gesture. People could have ignored that mother’s post on the web, but it still exists so much goodness in this world.

Today Lorenzo is free from all sufferinghe returned to run and play happily with the angels and brought gods with him beautiful memoriesthanks to everyone who sent him a drawing.