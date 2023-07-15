Minister of Health says that there was no insecurity on her part; Lula says she will not leave ministry

the minister Nísia Trindade said on Friday (July 14, 2023) that she did not feel insecure about the rumors that she would leave the Ministry of Health. The position came into Centrão’s sights amid the votes on the fiscal framework and tax reform in Congress.

“I wasn’t feeling insecure, despite the situation of an exhibition not being comfortable, I add to that the fact of the gender issue, which, without a doubt, counts in the way, not only me, but my female colleagues in the ministries, are exposed in a way, in my opinion, undue in this communication around possible departures from the ministry”, he said in an interview with the portal UOL.

The Ministry of Health holds one of the largest budgets on the Esplanade. He was coveted by the Centrão, mainly the PP, the party of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira. However, ministers and other figures linked to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had already commented that Health was not part of the quota for party negotiations.

“It is difficult for us women to really build on these achievements. At the same time, I feel the possibility of doing work. And if the assessment is based on performance, on fulfilling this mission, I can only feel challenged, with more responsibility, but also happy”, declared the minister.

Lula said, on Friday (July 14), that Nísia is not Brazil’s minister, but yes “your” minister. “There are ministers who are not exchangeable. They are a matter of the President’s personal choice. I already said publicly, Nísia is not a Brazilian minister, she is my minister”, he spoke during the event of sanction of the new Mais Médicos.

