Three long months after the disappearance of little Kata, the mother: “We feel abandoned!”

It’s been almost 3 months since the baby kata traces have been lost since last June 10th. The mother in an interview with Afternoon 5wanted to express all his pain because he hasn’t seen his beloved child for 90 days.

Kata is only 5 years old and appears to have been missing since the afternoon of June 10th. Her mother to go to work, had entrusted her and her younger brother to one Unclebut shortly after returning, she realized that her daughter was gone.

He waited before reporting the incident 4 long hours. When the agents understood the seriousness of the matter, they started all the searches for the case, but at the moment there is no useful information that could lead to a breakthrough.

The police have listened to the inhabitants of that abandoned hotel, have checked the cameras in the area and have scoured the hotel several times. However, Kata is not found neither alive nor deceased. Everyone prays for a happy ending for her.

Now the family lawyers have managed to obtain a new inspection in the former hotel, hoping to be able to find useful information. Furthermore, the investigators are now examining the hypothesis of one exchange of person.

In fact, it is hypothesized that Kata may have been kidnapped, because she was mistaken for the daughter of a hustler, who was in Italy in the days of her disappearance. The mother in a new one interview to Afternoon 5wanted to express what he feels.

The new statements of Kata’s mother

I have no idea where Kata is, I feel my daughter is still alive, but I don’t know where she is. I know she’s not well, that she’s in pain, but I know she’s alive. Three months have passed and we feel abandoned. Nobody gives us answers and we feel alone. We need people and the media to talk more about our daughter. Kata disappeared during the day, she can’t have ended up in thin air.