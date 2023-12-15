First lady met with representatives from 19 countries days after having her profile on X (former Twitter) hacked

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva was invited to lunch with ambassadors from 19 countries this Friday (Dec 15, 2023). She shared photos of the meeting on her Instagram profile and declared that she felt “strengthened and inspired” in moments like this. The first lady stated that she wants to develop projects with the ambassadors to increase the presence of women in decision-making spaces of power. Ministers Anielle Franco (Racial Equality), Aparecida Gonçalves (Women) and Luciana Santos (Science, Technology and Innovation) accompanied Janja at the event.

See images from the event: