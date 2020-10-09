Donald Trump on his release from hospital on October 5, 2020 (SAUL LOEB / AFP)

25 days before the US presidential election, Donald Trump declares himself cured of the coronavirus which contaminated him a week ago and wants to find his way back to campaign meetings. Two events suggest that the outgoing American president will indeed very quickly find himself in front of crowds of supporters, without knowing if it is still contagious.

First, his personal doctor said Thursday, October 8 that Donald Trump could resume his public activities on Saturday. Then, the Republican candidate gave two interviews to Fox News on the same day by telephone. The first in the morning, the second late, at his friend Sean Hannity’s home where Donald Trump announces he wants to move to Florida: “I think I’ll try to have a meeting Saturday night in Florida, if we have time to organize that. I feel so good.” There is undoubtedly a reason for this: in the polls, the delay taken by Donald Trump on Joe Biden is not diminishing, still around 10 points apart..

Normally, Donald Trump and Joe Biden were scheduled to debate a second time on October 15 in Miami. But the organizing committee of these debates wanted the duel to be virtual, at a distance, by interposed screen, for health reasons. Donald Trump does not want to hear about this solution, he wants a face to face with Biden, and he repeated why Thursday evening to Sean Hannity on Fox News.

I’m not like Joe Biden, who wants to be behind a computer screen for the answers to be blown to him

The debate on October 15 in Miami will therefore not take place. There is one more on the program, October 22 in Nashville. At the same time, Democrats in the House are questioning Trump’s ability to perform his duties, especially in light of his latest statements and videos posted on Twitter. The speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi wants to study the possibility of resorting to the 25th amendment of the Constitution, which provides for entrusting power to the vice-president. With a Republican Senate, the procedure has no chance of succeeding but it gives an idea of ​​the atmosphere within four weeks of these elections.