Kai Pacha has always felt more comfortable and happy with animals than with humans, or at least gets along better with them. It happened to her as a child, when she perceived herself different from others. And she continues to do so now, at 54 years old, and after almost three decades in charge of a reserve for the protection and conservation of pumas. “I do not want to be pejorative with the human being, but in my case I am stronger recognizing myself as an animal, because intuition, instinct, the body and what I imagine of the earth is much more useful than thinking, prejudging or having concepts because there I feel more limited,” she says.

Kai Pacha holds the paw of the puma Estanislao Monte. Sebastian Lopez Brach

For 27 years, Kai has run pumakawa (in Aymara, “the one who stealthily watches over the puma”) in Villa Rumipal, in the province of Córdoba, Argentina, a non-governmental organization that protects these American cats that had been sentenced to confinement as pets or rescued from illegal breeding sites that They provide specimens to the hunting grounds. Specimens that are injured or injured in the planted fields also arrive at their shelter.

The reserve operates on a 25-hectare property with reforested native forest and currently houses 17 pumas, including a blind one, and other rescued animals. They all live on land that Kai’s father, a repentant hunter, used to exploit for tourism in the past, not knowing that one day it would become a puma sanctuary and have an educational purpose.

“Cacu’s” mom

Pumakawa was born with Cacu, an orphaned pumice that Kai raised as his daughter. “It was a twist in my job,” she says. The puppy was decalcified due to lack of mother’s milk and she had health complications. Until she was 2 years old, she had six euthanasia diagnoses, but her caregiver was opposed. “I talked to Cacu and asked her if she wanted to live or not. In animals she is seen in the eyes when they give themselves or want life; I think that in humans too, but I decode animals better, ”she says.

Guided by that look and against all odds, the puma survived. She died of old age at the age of 22. “She was my main teacher because I learned to raise her. Cacu reinforced my ability to understand and be there,” says Kai. “With Cacu I remembered when she was a girl and I confirmed my truth: I accepted being weird, which is the most beautiful thing that happens to me,” she thinks.

Currently, sixteen pumas are living in the Pumakawa reserve and cannot return to their habitat. Sebastian Lopez Brach

In the dry winter of 2009, a forest fire caused by the intentional burning of branches in a neighboring town threatened to wipe out the reserve. “I took the padlocks off the cougars’ cages because if the fire got closer, I was going to release them,” he recalls. The flames were 15 meter long licks that devoured everything.

“I ran towards the pumas and I was freeing them, taking out the padlock that was open. I thought they would leave and that I would not see them anymore. I cried because of human stupidity, ”she says. “When I came back, people were scared when they saw me, but I didn’t understand what was happening.” What frightened her neighbors is that Kai appeared surrounded by nine wild animals. Instead of fleeing in the chaos, the released cougars had run after her as she walked away from the flames. “They looked at me, they clearly knew that I was going to guide them. There was my rebirth, I was invaded by a force that is what I have up to now. They asked me to do something for them and I took it seriously; I knew they were telling me: ‘We trust you, we chose you,’” she says.

The woman remembers that day as the day Kai Pacha was born, the name she adopted which in Aymara means “cougar protector of the here and now”, and Karina Maschio disappeared, as her parents had called her at birth. She owes her new name to her friends, who baptized her with words that represent her mission on earth. She accepted the new identity and achieved the legal change in her DNI. “Being named many times a day as Kai reminds me what I was born to do,” she says.

blood trophies

The reserve receives injured animals, recovered hunting prey, from pets or delegated by authorities that catch them and must give them a destination. Receive funds from Brigitte Bardot Foundation and other international institutions and donors. With that money, he builds geodesic cages that try to make a captivity that the cats did not choose more bearable.

The last four pumas to arrive come from clandestine farms in the province of La Pampa that supplied hunters. “When they were brought in, they walked as if the ground were on fire because they lived in two-by-three-meter cages, on cement and a zinc sheet roof. They did not know the trees, they smelled the logs. The males did not come out of the den and when you looked out, they lowered their little ears in fear, as if to say: ‘Now it’s my turn,’ Kai relates.

The property where Pumakawa is located has 3 hectares destined for the rescue center and 26 hectares of mountains on the mountains of the province of Córdoba. Sebastian Lopez Brach

In Argentina, the puma is not in danger of extinction, but it is vulnerable in some areas where it receives more threats from civilization. It is the largest predator in the country, since the jaguar (jaguar), which held that category, is almost extinct.

Kai thinks it’s time to work for puma conservation in Argentina. “The popular belief is that pumas are harmful, but at Pumakawa we consider that they are essential for the environment, they are fuses that blow before something worse happens,” he says. For her, the appearance of specimens in fields or urban areas is a warning symbol that the forest is punished and wild species are in danger.

Another great threat to the feline are the kennels to supply the hunting grounds. In this sense, there are new hopeful norms. In the middle of last year, a resolution of the Ministry of Environment it prohibited the production of specimens for hunting, as well as the import and export of blood trophies from native animals. Argentinian airlines it also restricted the movement of those booties.

According to the data of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), Argentina was among the ten countries with the highest level of game exports between 2014 and 2018. And the business continues. Until recently, foreigners paid up to 9,000 euros for what is known as “canned hunting”, the guaranteed certain shot, with sedated pumas, with injured legs or thirsty in hidden cages near the shooter who was located in a heated viewpoint.

Victoria is one of those in charge of preparing food for each puma that is in the reserve. Sebastian Lopez Brach

“Is a Show armed; the peon opens the cage and the puma slowly, sore, comes out in search of water and is killed there. Many times he is not dead, but the hunter already gives him Rambo ”, Kai relates. Then, they take a selfie and, until recently, they would take home the embalmed head, claws, paws, hide, or entire body.

Pumakawa receives 5,000 visits a year, buys 700 kilos of meat a month to feed the animals, and has a bank of 2.5 million seeds of 53 native species with which he reforested the reserve after the 2009 fire. For Kai, defending the puma is also defending the mountain. According to a study of the National University of Cordoba, in the Cordoba mountains only 5.5% of native forest remains standing. For this reason, his intention is to expand a model of coexistence between wildlife and agricultural production in times of climate crisis, in addition to demystifying that the puma is the problem.

The Maíz+puma proposal, promoted by the reserve and assumed by the government authorities, urges producers to observe the land before harvesting in case there are hidden calves and thus avoid accidents. The “Cacu project” proposes simple practices to protect cattle from feline attacks without harming them, such as incorporating mules, donkeys or Maremmano Abruzzese dogs into the herd, placing flashing light systems to scare them away or reintroducing wild prey.

Estanislao del Monte, a wise old man

Kai is well aware of the effects farm equipment accidents can have on felines. One of his pupils, Estanislao del Monte, perhaps the closest to the caretaker, is a blind puma who has lived in the ecological house of his reserve since 2017. Estanislao lost his vision irreversibly after being run over by a combine harvester in a field of corn when he was a pup. The accident permanently damaged his central nervous system, so he needs human help to survive. “When we found out that he was blind, we started to see what we could do to build trust, to use touch, to have him walk in the same places, to give him food and water with certain sounds,” he says.

Kai Pacha with the puma Estanislao Monte. Sebastian Lopez Brach

The cub was walking backwards out of fear and now dominates a large space. “He is very weak, he easily has gastroenteritis and seizures from time to time, he gets very scared by the rain and you have to contain him. He totally depends on me and another person on the team, who is my substitute, ”he says.

Estanislao arrived with the name given to him by the agronomist who ran over him, without knowing what it meant “the one who remains standing.” Kai added the last name “Del monte”. And, although they live together, Kai remarks that the cougar is not a pet. “Without me, his life would be unviable. Just as I was Cacu’s mother, I am Estanislao’s guide; I am his watchdog, ”he assures.

Although the animal is not on display, they make it known through social networks to spread the message in favor of wildlife protection and conservation. “Through him we try to convey what we think the pumas would say; we give them voices,” says Kai. What would they proclaim? That there is living in the present, enjoying the now, the sun, the place, living with one’s own without appropriating something else, eating what is necessary, giving and receiving, being faithful. That’s what they think of Pumakawa.

“I feel that Estanislao is the old soul of a wise man who reincarnated and is going through his last stage of life; he is a powerful animal who chooses the greatest of weaknesses and yet stands up to give a teaching,” shares Kai. She treats him as the scholar she feels he is, as someone who allows her to see through his blindness. “Sometimes, when I have moments of weakness, I’m with him for a while, I have some mates near him, I lie down with him and breathe the way he breathes. So I go ashore and charge myself with energy, ”she says.

After the daily work, the volunteers rest inside the reserve facilities. Sebastian Lopez Brach

And he continues: “The purring of the pumas helps you not to think, it makes you return to the body, which is the closest thing and amalgamated with the earth, and from there you can start again, not from thought,” he says. In those moments, she says, she becomes an animal and is grateful that the pumas have given meaning to her life because they allowed her to transform her weakness into a strength, leave something positive for later, inspire “anyone” like her to seek their role in the world. “The missions are not only for Gandhi or special people, but for all of us, anyone.”