As a teenager I already knew: the ‘Russians’ were the literary cream of the crop. Dead souls by Gogol, a handful of Chekhov’s stories, Tolstoy all over the place, I knew them. But I had to and would – one day – cherish The Russian Library, the flagship of the Van Oorschot publishing house, in my bookcase. And above all: reading, winter evenings long.

After years of saving, I succeeded. They have been beckoning behind glass for many years now. There are days when, ever more guilty as the tomb yawns, I sneak around it. “However, let’s get started. Tomorrow.”