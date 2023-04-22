In an interview with the standupero and comedian Franco Escamilla for his virtual program From the hill of the chair Rap singer Ángel Quezada, better known as the Santa Fe Klan, shared various details about his participation in a Hollywood mega-production.

The rapper originally from Guanajuato, Mexico delved into what it means for him to have worked in a hollywood movie as is the feature film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Project for which the performer recorded the song called Am.

After promoting the premiere and even interpreting this special theme song for the film, which represented the debut of the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta in the famous Marvel Universe, the Santa Fe Klan experienced a feeling of disappointment upon discovering that your song was not included actually in the movie.

Even Ángel Quezada told Escamilla that he had to see the action film several times to be able to confirm whether or not his song actually appears anywhere. Regarding the fact that the melody was not used, the interpreter shared what he felt.

I got freaked out, because they told me ‘we’re going to do a song for the movie and everything’. I was very excited the day of the presentation and everything, but the role didn’t come out in the movie. I feel like they used meI went and sang it in the presentation, but in the movie, it doesn’t come out in the cinema,” the Santa Fe Klan confessed disappointed.

He even revealed that he had to see the feature film four times to confirm that I am indeed not included in the production. However, the bitter pill was offset when the interpreter revealed that he does not lose faith and has even recorded a new song but for another well-known Hollywood franchise, such as Fast and Furious.

I already went to see it four times and said ‘I don’t think I heard it’, I even went to different theaters… But I recorded one for Fast and furious (10), I hope it comes out there,” he commented.

This is how after having done promotion at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and even touting his theme created especially for that film, the Mexican rapper was disappointed that his creation was never included.

However, that does not limit him, since he has already worked with another mega production such as the tenth installment of Fast and furiousfrom the franchise starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodríguez, which this time will include Jason Momoa in its premiere scheduled for mid-May 2023.