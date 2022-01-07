Miguel Lopes, a 35-year-old Portuguese full-back, was only at Betis for one season, 2010-11, in the Second Division and on loan from Porto. More than a decade ago. But during that year in Seville, Lopes achieved promotion with the green and white team and also carry a team in his heart forever.

“It was unbelievable. I never saw so many people as when we managed to secure a place in the First Division. Oh my God, I cried! It is a club that will always be in my heart, I feel Betic, I say it with my face. I have to say that my time in Seville marked me a lot, as much for the greatness of Betis, as for its fans “, points the footballer to futbolportuguesdesdeespana.com.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 7, 2022

“The stadium is great and the atmosphere in it is the best you can experience. We are talking about a great in Spain, it is incredible how there are Betis all over the world “continued Lopes, who has just returned to his country, to the Estrela Amadora in Lisbon, after a second Turkish adventure in the Kayserispor.