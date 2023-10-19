La Matanza (Argentina) – With a quick and sure step, Ayelen Torres walks the streets of La Matanza, where with her friend Sabrina Sosa she collects cardboard and plastic that she skillfully stacks and squeezes into a cart. These wastes are the treasure with which they feed their children.

Poverty affects 40% of Argentines and is a central campaign issue for the presidential elections on Sunday, October 22 in one of the richest countries in the world a century ago and which today suffers from annual inflation of almost 140%.

“I feel like a heroine. You have to have strength and courage to dedicate yourself to this,” says Ayelen, 25 years old and mother of two girls, who has always lived in La Matanza, one of the most coveted voting centers in Argentina. , with a million voters.

Regarding the elections disputed in the first round by the far-right libertarian Javier Milei, the Peronist Minister of Economy Sergio Massa and the conservative Patricia Bullrich, she does not have higher expectations.

“Whoever wins, I’ll still have to get up at six in the morning to go cardboard,” he says.

In a couple of hours, the two women dressed in navy blue t-shirts or vests that identify them as part of the cooperative have gathered 76 kilos of materials that will now be classified at the La Matanza recycling center.

On a good day, they can double that amount and also the payment with which they weather Argentina’s serious economic crisis.

“Cardboard is our daily bread,” says Sabrina, 29, mother of a seven-year-old boy who she raises alone, smiling. She is three months pregnant and wants to continue working at the Construiendo desdebajo cooperative, which she joined after the pandemic, almost three years ago.

the cartoneras Sabrina Sosa (left) and Ayelen Torres in the “Cooperative Building From Below”, in San Justo, La Matanza, province of Buenos Aires, on October 5, 2023 © JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

Before, she had worked in a pizzeria, as a salesperson at a fair and also as a babysitter. She has never had a formal contract.

“Decent job”

A mural of the Argentine soccer idol Diego Maradona guards the entrance to the 700-square-meter premises where about 120 people work in shifts. A few blocks away, the organization also has a childcare center.

Ayelen and Sabrina come to the plant five days a week in four-hour shifts to sort and pack. For this work, they receive a payment equivalent to half the minimum wage through assistance from the Ministry of Social Development. The cooperative provides them with equipment, such as the cart, bags and gloves.

“This job stabilized my income. It is the first time that I have a recognized job. It is a decent job,” explains Ayelen, who was previously a street vendor and now feels happy to be an example for her daughters.

“For Labor Day, my oldest daughter at school drew me with the cardboard car and wrote: ‘My mother works to care for the environment,'” he says with a big smile.

The recycling material that he collects as a team with Sabrina along the most commercial streets of La Matanza is sold by weight to the cooperative itself.

“Huge challenge”

The cartoneros, as they are known in Argentina, emerged in 2001, when the country experienced the worst economic, social and political crisis in its recent history.

Then, in 2020 and 2021, during the pandemic, many more joined.

“There was a whole sector of society that had no resources. Many who had a guaranteed job lost everything, lost rights, a lot of things,” recalls Santiago Brítez, a cardboard cutter since the early 2000s and now in charge of the recycling center of The slaughter.

Waste cardboard recycling in La Matanza, Buenos Aires © JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

Throughout the country there are more than 150,000, according to the Federation of Cartoneros, Carreros and Recyclers.

Jackie Flores, Undersecretary of Environment of the province of Buenos Aires, acknowledges that at that time “whole families appeared in the open dumps, children looking for food.”

The work and organization of the cartoneros has been praised by Pope Francis, former archbishop of Buenos Aires. “When you recycle, you do two things: a necessary ecological work and on the other hand, a production that fraternizes and gives dignity to this work,” he told them in a message in 2013.