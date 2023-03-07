One of the reinforcements this season of the Chelsea was joao felix, who has had a good adaptation in the English team. At least that’s how the player himself felt, who accompanied the coach this Monday Graham Potter at a press conference prior to the match against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

“The way of playing of the teams in The league or in the premier league it is totally different. Chelsea is a team that likes to attack, have the ball, dominate the game. So that’s the game I like to play. I feel very free to play here and how I like it. I love it”, shared the Portuguese attacker.

In the same vein, he considered that his departure from athletic of Madrid It was favorable both for him and for the club, as it has allowed them to try something different. “I always tried to do my best and sometimes it didn’t work out. So I had to change to see if things would go the other way. I think this loan is important for me and I’m very happy to play here.”

Regarding what will happen to his future once his loan ends, Félix preferred not to comment, since he cannot get ahead of the facts. He pointed out that for now he is focused on the match against the Borussia Dortmundin which they will try to overcome the 1-0 adverse score at home.

“I’m here and the club is so big… It’s unbelievable. Everybody behind the club is very good, so I’m happy to be here. I really want to win tomorrow’s game. I love playing in the Champions Leagueto all the world loves him”, and pointed out that there is no pressure for the English.

“We are going to enjoy ourselves and if we do things well, we will win… It is a special competition and I hope that after 90 minutes we will be here to celebrate it. We have to be together and we are. We are with the coach, so it’s perfect. And the The situation will change, that’s for sure,” he concluded.